Credit extension slower

CREDIT growth extension in households and corporates continues to slow down on the back on a lacklustre growth in the broader economy, the Reserve Bank said yesterday.

South African banks have been sitting on cash as business and households (and banks themselves) have put the brakes on further loans, given the economic climate and banks’ tightened lending criteria.

In the latest figures for September, credit demand growth fell to 5.5% in September, from 5.98% in August, despite expansion in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply which rose to 6.72%, from 6.48% in the prior month.

However, the acceleration in money supply came higher than the markets’ forecast of 6.4%, from 6.5% in the previous month. “Credit extension numbers decelerated in September in line with depressed domestic demand and weak economic growth,” Mandla Maleka, chief economist at Eskom, said.

“More so, credit advancement has been tightened by legislation and requirements from the National Credit Regulator (NCR). “Even businesses have been reluctant to expand borrowings in line with weak and negative gross fixed capital formation.”

He said all these were contingent on growth in the economy, which is near zero and not likely to improve anytime soon. Johannes Khoza, Nedbank senior economist, said credit growth will remain modest in the short term despite some interest rate relief helping households.

However, Laura Campbell at Econometrix said although credit growth remains subdued, it is not collapsing. Rather it is reflecting the overall economy. In addition, other economists calculated that the credit conditions applied by retail banks remain relatively tight and the prospect of interest rate increases will likely impact on the demand for credit.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said the medium-term budget policy statement last week reflected a deterioration in government debt and deficit metrics, which increased the probability of a credit rating downgrade and, as a result, reducing the scope for the Reserve Bank to reduce interest rates further.

-BERNARD SATHEKGE|bernards@thenewage.co.za