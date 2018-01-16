Crime intelligence officer nabbed for fraud and theft

A crime intelligence officer will appear at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Wednesday for allegedly defrauding the crime intelligence fund of thousands of rands.

The suspect was arrested today by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) while meeting his parole officer at the Department of Correctional Services in Pretoria.

He is said to be out on parole after he served a sentence for armed robbery.

IPID Spokesperson Moses Dlamini says he will face charges of corruption and theft

“At the moment, he is the only suspect that has been arrested but we cannot rule out the possibility of others being arrested in the future.”

According to reports, the suspect is allegedly known to be close to former acting police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane.

-TNA Reporter