Criminals target unwary hitchhikers

POLICE in Bloemfontein have warned the public to take care and not become victims of robberies as criminals have intensified their activities. They had seen a spike in the number of robberies reported along the Raymond Mhlaba Road in the Navalsig area. Police spokesperson Capt Chaka Marope warned hitchhikers, especially those hiking along Raymond Mhlaba Road, to be extra vigilant of robbers who offer unsuspecting hikers a lift and then rob them of their belongings along the way.

He said about seven incidents with the same modus operandi were reported in which travellers reportedly fell prey to these acts in the past week. To date, no arrests have been made.

“We have information that these suspects target travellers believing they are stranded for a lift.

“The suspects offer them lifts but the victims never reach their destination. Instead, the suspects drive through alternative routes and along the way the suspects accost them with firearms and rob them of their luggage and other valuables. The victims are then dropped off at different places, while others are left abandoned on the side of the road,” Marope said.

He said if anyone suspected any sinister behaviour by a driver, they should set their phones on speed dial and secretly contact the police or SMS their family members to call the police. Meanwhile, in Selosesha, police have also issued a warning to people, especially women, not to walk alone at night. They said there had been reports of women becoming targets of rape.

kamogelos@thenewage.co.za

-Kamogelo Seekoei