CRL Commission: Initiates suffered from hunger during process

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) released its death reports from the initiation schools in South Africa.

Reports state that investigations began after deaths, beatings, assaults and health dangers increased in the initiation schools around the country.

The hearings were conducted in Limpopo, Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

Commission chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva explained that the schools have been having recruitment processes and at times they abduct young men in the communities.

According to reports, Mkhwanazi-Xaluva made remarks concerning unskilled surgeries, penile amputations and injuries at illegal initiation schools.

“One of the leading causes of penile amputation is incompetence during the circumcision rituals, the commission has also discovered that the level of physical abuse in these schools was not properly investigated. This is because the police force did not want to interfere with cultural affairs.”

Some of the initiates have suffered pneumonia, meningitis, dehydration and hunger during the initiation processes.

The commission has been in discussions with the Department of Social Development to provide parcels to initiates.

They have also suggested that communities should set up traditional initiation leadership structures to supervise the schools.

CRL has urged that traditional surgeons, nurses and principals should be trained, registered and accredited.

-TNA Reporter