Crunch time for job creation

THE economy must take centre stage at the ANC 105th Anniversary Celebrations at Orlando stadium this weekend, and the event must be used to reignite the National Development Plan (NDP) as the best way to create work, experts say.

SA’s unemployment, at 27%, is among the worst in the world, with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) placing the country in the bottom 10 in the world. The economy has been punching below its weight since the fourth quarter of 2011 where it recorded growth of 3.4% and ever since has been struggling to register annual growth above 2%.

Last year’s economic growth is estimated at below 0.5% and this year’s won’t be much better without a huge cooperative effort from the government, labour, business and society in general. Experts have challenged the ruling party to deal with the socio-economic problems by focusing on job creation and economic growth. “This is not the time for another talk shop. Fast-tracking the NDP at Sunday’s celebration will be a good starting point.

South Africa needs jobs, nothing else,” Phanuel Rapule, an independent economist, said. Unathi Henama, a lecturer at Tshwane University of Technology, said the ANC gathering on Sunday must be used as a platform to promote local businesses in Soweto and to ensure that domestic tourists spend money. “Economic growth must start at the grassroots. This is an opportunity for the ANC to show it is focusing on the smaller business people,” he said. Other observers urged party leaders to work better with business to help build an economy which will benefit all South Africans.

Raymond Parsons, professor of the North University School of Business and Governance, said the event would be a great opportunity for the party to throw its weight behind efforts to improve SA’s growth prospects and for the country to make best use of the time available before the rating agencies revisit their assessments of the country in June. “We hope the opportunity will not be missed. “The right note now could be a positive intervention by the majority party at a crucial stage to help boost investor confidence and in shaping a positive economic environment for the year,” Parsons said.

He added that if the ANC itself again strongly emphasises its support for the NDP and reinforces the broad outcomes of the more recent collaboration between government, business and labour, it will help to reduce the policy uncertainty which has come to bedevil investor confidence in SA recently.

-Bernard Sathekge|bernards@thenewage.co.za