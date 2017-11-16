Crystal meth intercepted at OR Tambo

A customs official at OR Tambo International Airport discovered and intercepted 15.1 kilograms of crystal meth worth an estimated R4.5 million on Tuesday.

According to South African Revenue Service spokesperson Sandile Memela, the drugs were intercepted from a Nigerian passenger who arrived in Johannesburg from Ethopia.

Memela said the passenger was in possession of two check-in items that were searched and revealed a ‘whitish’, ‘rough’ substance that was hidden at the bottom.

The drugs tested positive for crystal meth.

“The passenger has been handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation,” Memela said.

-TNA Reporter