CT City’s title hopes dented by shock defeat at United

Cape Town City’s title hopes were dented as they lost 1-0 to Maritzburg United on Monday afternoon at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

Kurt Lentjies’s late set-piece strike from outside the box in the 84th minute gave United the lead. City had the chance to leapfrog the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table had they won against the Team of Choice.

While Sundowns have the chance to extend the lead now if they win against Bidvest Wits tonight. Wits want to keep their title hopes alive and they will be going for a win in order to achieve that.

Wits are two points behind Sundowns and a win will see them top the table with 51 points.