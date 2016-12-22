Culpable homicide case opened after EC collision claims four lives

South Africa Police Service in the Eastern Cape are investigated a case of culpable homicide following an accident which claimed the lives of four family members.

Four family members including two children died yesterday following a collision between a truck and a car on the N2 between Dutywa and Butterworth in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Jackson Manatha said “A Sedan vehicle was heading to Dutywa when it collided head on with a truck, Unfortunately all the occupants from the vehicle died instantly”.

Manatha further said that “The couple was travelling with their two children age five and 15. In the truck, two men were seriously injured.

The truck driver and his passenger who were in a critical condition were rushed to Butterworth hospital.

Manatha stated that they still don’t know the cause of the accident but a case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Transport Minister Dipuo Peters released the recent festive statistics on the road accidents.

The minister Peters said that department condemn irresponsible motorists who are reckless in the road.

“We condemn irresponsible motorist or those who are reckless on the road, reckless behaviour has the cost the country dearly” said Peters.

At least 845 fatalities were recorded since 1st to 19th December 2016 with an increased of 17% compared to the previous year.

Eastern Cape recorded 31 fatalities with Western Cape recording two, Northern Cape two and Gauteng only four.

“We want to acknowledge and appreciate particularly the Eastern Cape for the sterling work in reducing the number of fatalities and commend Gauteng on the arrest of drunken driver who are the causes of crashes,” said Peters.

-Simangele Legodi