Customer called the “K” word at KFC Westville

Another KFC racist video has emerged on social media showing a man allegedly being attacked by a white man at KwaZulu-Natal, Westville KFC.

It is reported that the incident happened on Monday evening when both customers were waiting in a KFC drive-through for their food.

Speaking to the victim, Piko Sipunzi stated that the man hooted at him a number of times and when he asked him what the was the problem he started to allegedly call him names.

“This man started hooting at me as if I was the one delaying our food inside. Well after he hooted repeatedly I opened my window and asked him what was his problem. He thereafter started calling me a p*** and a K*** of a black person.

“He continued to call me a Zuma Agent, it got heated when he called me by the ‘K’ word. I asked him why he called me by this, he then pulled out a stick from the back of his car and started swinging at me in an attempt to beat me violently,” said Sipunzi.

Meanwhile, KFC store manager who was on duty during the incident Siphamandla Phushela confirmed that there was a heated argument between the two customers.

“I went outside to try and talk to them but I could see that the argument was too violent as they were busying swearing, I decided to call the security to come help me,” said Phushela.

He added that the white customer had a stick in his hand and he wanted to hit everyone, so he was forced to call an alternative security company for help.

This video was uploaded by the victim on his Facebook page: Warning: This video contains strong language

Posted by Piko Sipunzi on Monday, 7 August 2017

-TNA Reporter