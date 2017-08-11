‘Cyril unwanted at Marikana’

Next week marks five years since the Marikana Massacre and affected families are still calling on Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to be held liable.

Every year on August 16 thousands of mineworkers from the North West gather at Wonderkop hill in remembrance of 33 miners who died at the hands of the police during a wage strike in 2012.

The mineworkers have always partly blamed Ramaphosa, who was a shareholder of Lonmin Mine where all of them worked, for the strike ending in deaths.

Ramaphosa earlier announced that he would be part of this year’s commemoration.

However, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president yesterday said he had met with the widows on Wednesday and they made it clear that Ramaphosa was not welcome in Marikana.

He said this during his briefing on the state of the economy, labour issues and a preview of the fifth Marikana commemoration.

“Yesterday we had a meeting with the widows and members and they have made it clear Cyril Ramaphosa was not welcome at the koppie on August 16,” Joseph Mathunjwa said.

He said he did not think Ramaphosa wanted to visit Marikana out of a genuine and sincere heart. “In future, if he wants to visit Marikana then he can consult the relevant doors,” Mathunjwa said.

Ramaphosa was a non-executive director of Lonmin’s platinum mines at the time of the deaths.

Although he was exonerated by the Marikana Commission of Inquiry, an email Ramaphosa sent almost 24 hours before police shot dead the 33 miners has always been the basis that the union used to blame him for the massacre.

In one email, he said: “They are plainly dastardly criminals and must be characterised as such.”

He has since apologised for the language and tone of the email.

The strike started on August 9 over a wage dispute and the shooting happened on August 16 after 10 people including two policemen, two Lonmin security guards and a number of non-striking mineworkers had been killed.

A koppie near the Nkaneng informal settlement had become the gathering place for striking miners.

They were told to disperse and when they did not, the police opened fire on them with automatic weapons, killing 34 and injuring scores of others.

Last month, the trial of 18 men accused of killing several non-striking miners in Marikana in 2012 was postponed to October.

The NPA in the North West said the state had 65 witnesses.

These men are also charged with killing two policemen, two Lonmin security guards and a number of none-striking mineworkers. One of them, Anele Zonke is already serving a life sentence for murder. The other 18 face charges of murder, robbery, malicious damage to property and being found with unlicensed firearms.

The events were a prelude to the killings in 2012 of 34 mine workers by the police. The pre-trial was put on hold, awaiting the outcome of the Marikana Commission of Inquiry which investigated the tragedy.

