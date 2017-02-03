DA, ACDP in coalition in Knysna 

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) Councillor Shakespeare Arends has joined the Democratic Alliance (DA) in a coalition agreement with immediate effect.

This is after the coalition agreement with Independent Councillor Velile Waxa failed and the agreement being terminated by the DA.

The Executive Mayor of the Knysna Municipality Eleanore Bouw-Spies said after careful consideration the decision was made to terminate the contract.

“After re-evaluating our coalition agreement with Cllr Waxa, it was decided that the coalition must end. His political outlook is not in line with the policies and values of the DA and we as Knysna’s leading party, decided that this coalition with Cllr Waxa no longer serves the good of Greater Knysna and therefore it has been terminated,” said Spies.

ACDP’s Arends will be replacing Waxa on the mayoral committee as portfolio chair: Planning & Integrated Human Settlements.

“As Cllr Arends was born and raised in Knysna, he understands Greater Knysna communities completely and has always put their needs first. He is a man of integrity and compassion, two attributes that will serve the people of Greater Knysna well,” said Bou-Spies.

It is reported that the coalition between the DA and Waxa landed in choppy waters when he stated his disagreement with different issues, one allegedly being the tribunal that needed to be established for the municipality where black people, particularly Xhosa’s, were excluded.

Waxa said he could not compromise himself.

“I could not agree with the fact that they didn’t follow the demographics of Knysna and the fact that the deputy mayor wanted to push for his friend to be part of the tribunal of which that was the conflict of interest,” said Waxa.

Waxa added that “the report from the audit committee needed to be debated by the finance committee and the deputy mayor wanted to approve the report without debating about it,” said Waxa.

“Arends has been active in the political arena since 1989. During this time he served as the Knysna Chairperson of the then Democratic Party. Joining the DA in a co-governing agreement is a natural progression for me,” said Bou-Spies

TNA Reporter