DA asks to be part of state capture inquiry

THE DA has asked to participate and be legally represented in the proceedings of the commission of inquiry into state capture. The party’s federal executive chairperson James Selfe says the DA’s interest stems from it being one of three complainants to the public protector in 2016.

“The public protector’s subsequent state of capture report was born from a complaint we laid,” he said in a letter to deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zondo and his team will investigating allegations of state capture against President Jacob Zuma, the Gupta family and their associates. “The DA believes we can make valuable contributions to the commission and shed light on the extent of corruption within the ANC government,” Selfe said.

“We trust that the deputy chief justice will consider our request and we await his favourable response.”

-DENNIS CRUYWAGEN