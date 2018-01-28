DA calls for schools sex abuse inquiry

The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng has reiterated its call for an urgent establishment of a Commission of Inquiry to probe the extent of sexual abuse in Gauteng schools following the Reiger Park High sex scandal.

“The DA strongly condemns the disgusting behaviour displayed by the Reiger Park High School principal after videos and photos went viral on social media of him allegedly having sex with learners in his office.

” For far too long, the Gauteng Premier, David Makhura and the Gauteng Department of Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi have ignored the DA’s call to establish a Commission of Inquiry to probe the extent of sexual abuse in Gauteng schools and to establish a toll-free line for learners to report sexual abuse in schools,” said DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education, Khume Ramulifho.

This comes after the sex scandal at Reiger Park High Boksburg involving the principal of the school and a leaner. Pictures of the principal and the learner in compromising a position and a video of him engaging in sexual acts with the learner went viral on social media.

The principal has since handed his resignation.

“We welcome this sex-pest principal’s immediate resignation from his post. However, he must not go unpunished for stripping these learners of their innocence and needs to face the full might of the law. This principal must be named and shamed for destroying the future and the dignity of our learners and should be registered as a sexual offender. He must also be banned from ever working with children again,” said Ramulifho.

Meanwhile, the DA has also condemned those who are circulating the videos and pictures of the principal having sex with these learners as it violates the rights of these children.

“Possession of child pornography, as well as distributing it, is a criminal offence and charges should be laid against those who are breaking this law,” he said.

The Gauteng Basic Education Department has announced that it would report the former principal to the South African Council for Educators (SACE) for him to be struck off the roll immediately. Meanwhile, it will on Monday visit the school to conduct the necessary intervention and provide counselling to affected learners.

-TNA Reporter