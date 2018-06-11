DA calls on Zuma to report corrupt politicians

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on both President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC to ask former President Jacob Zuma to come forward with the names of politicians that he accuses of corruption saying he is morally and legally obligated to do so.

The DA said recent comments by Zuma show that the ANC continues to condone corruption and remain the same despite electing new leadership.

During his court appearance on Friday, Zuma told thousands of supporters that he kept quiet when he was a president whenever his name was tarnished but he would no longer hold that responsibility.

He went on to warn those who accused him of corruption to keep quiet as he had things to say about their organisations, and that they should not provoke him.

DA Spokesperson Refiloe Nt’sheke said if Zuma knows of corrupt activities and fails to report it to police, he is in violation of section 34 (1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act which requires that “any person who holds a position of authority and who knows or ought to reasonably to have suspected that any other person has committed [an act of corruption]” has a duty to report it.

“This speaks volumes of the moral decay that continues to fester at the heart of the ANC.

“Ethical leadership has ceased to exist in the ANC to such an extent that its leaders condone corruption as long as it serves their political self-interest,”Nt’sheke said.

Nt’sheke said the ANC has shown time and time again that it was unable to get rid of corruption in its ranks, and that corruption has become part of its DNA and the only cure available will be for South Africans to vote it out in the 2019 general elections.

-Afro Voice Reporter