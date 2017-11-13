DA condemns Radebe over Sachs’ resignation

Democratic Alliance has come out strongly to condemn Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Jeff Radebe following the resignation of veteran budget office head Michael Sachs from Treasury.

The DA’s shadow minister of Finance and the party spokesperson says this is an indication that the Treasury is not able to perform its duties.

“Radebe, tried to reassure us that there was “nothing to fear” from the new “budget prioritisation framework” during his briefing following the medium-term budget policy statement on 26 October 2017 in Parliament, Maynier said.

“What this means is that in the middle of a “fiscal crisis”, which Michael Sachs himself described as the most challenging since the global financial crisis, decision-making on the budget has been plunged into chaos”, said David Maynier

He says the DA has already written to the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance, Yunus Carrim, requesting him to schedule an urgent hearing on this matter before the end of recess in Parliament.

Edwin Matji