DA considers to take action against prasa over billboard removal

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is considering to take a legal action against Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) after the rail agency removed the party’s billboard at Park Station in Johannesburg.

The DA is of the view that PRASA acted out of its jurisdiction and authority.

“The Democratic Alliance (DA) learnt late yesterday that our billboard, which highlights the ANC-led government’s misuse and abuse of the people’s money, has been removed due to pressure from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).

“We are therefore considering legal action against PRASA who we believe acted outside of their jurisdiction and authority by ordering that the billboard be removed,” said DA in a statement.

Reports suggest that the DA didn’t get permission to put up the billboard which criticises the ANC. The DA put up a billboard on Monday saying, “Yet ANC wastes R35 Billion for their rich friends to fly SAA.”

#SAAcrisis: Leader @MmusiMaimane has unveiled a billboard to highlight the extent to which the ANC has undermined the poor and the jobless. pic.twitter.com/wvpRi0ihk0 — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) October 23, 2017

However, the DA said they were granted permission by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD to erect and unveil their billboard.

“PRASA, who owns the land outside Park Station where the billboard was erected rents the space to third parties. To now claim that we needed to seek permission from them for the billboard to be erected, despite the billboard not being owned by them, is opportunistic. Also, we were granted permission from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) for our event and signed a contract with the billboard owner to rent the space.”

Prasa could not be reached for a comment regarding the matter.

-TNA Reporter