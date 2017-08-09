DA ‘COUP’ BID TRASHED

ANGER is mounting over a move by the DA to table a motion calling for the dissolution of Parliament and early elections. ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu yesterday described the DA’s response to the defeat of the no confidence motion in President Jacob Zuma as “an attempt at regime change”.

“This planned motion shows that the DA does not respect the electorate of South Africa and has no regard for the will of the people as expressed through the outcomes of the 2014 general elections when 62% of the electorate gave the ANC a mandate to govern. We will defeat this planned motion as we have defeated all other attempts by the opposition to overthrow our popularly elected government,” Mthembu said.

SACP acting spokesperson Mhlekwa Nxumalo said it was clear that Zuma was not the issue for the DA and its priority was to defeat the ANC. Nxumalo said a meeting between the ANC and its alliance partners was necessary to address the fallout from Tuesday’s events in Parliament.

“We stand by our call for President Zuma to resign, but what the DA is pushing for is an agenda to dissolve the Cabinet and the ANC.” North West ANC spokesperson, erald Modise said such a move would be resisted.

“It’s obvious that Maimane is not thinking straight. Any back door move to dissolve Parliament is tantamount to a coup and we know this is fanned by an imperialist agenda waged against countries that dare challenge monopoly capital,” Modise said.

“We condemn the proposal by the DA and its handlers in the strongest possible terms,” he said. ANC KZN spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli labelled the DA’s move a political stunt.

“It also calls for South Africans to question who funds the DA and that this is proof that white monopoly capital and Stellenbosch is behind the DA’s antics,” Ntuli said.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane yesterday told a media briefing in Cape Town that “the ANC has lost the confidence of the country”.

“We believe the voters should now have the chance to express their opinion about the conduct of the ANC in defending Jacob Zuma. In short, we believe that Parliament should be dissolved now so that the country can hold an early election.

“The DA has taken a decision in terms of Section 50 of the Constitution to move a motion in the National Assembly to dissolve Parliament and for an early general election to be held,” Maimane said.

Meanwhile, Mthembu also took aim at the party’s rebel MPs who supported the motion of no confidence and accused them of being “tools of the opposition”.

“The outcomes of yesterday’s vote indicate that there are more than 25 ANC MPs who voted with the opposition. We are disappointed that some of our members allowed themselves to be used to fracture and weaken the ANC and destabilise our country.

“Our political adversaries have shown that they will use any means to achieve their narrow political ends and that some of our comrades collaborated with them and defied their party is saddening. We therefore condemn their actions.”

