DA demand Schabir Shaik to be sent back to prison

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is challenging for Schabir Shaik’s medical parole to be revisited by the court and that he is sent back to prison.

Shaik was released on medical parole from imprisonment in 2009 after having served just over two years of his fifteen-year sentence under the Prevention of Corrupt Activities Act. He was reportedly sick and hospitalized for longer periods of this time in prison.

“The DA will write to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Michael Masutha, to invite him to take the matter of Schabir Shaik’s parole to court to determine whether he should return to prison to serve the rest of his term of imprisonment, or whether his parole conditions should be altered in such a way that the South African public no longer have to be fed the lie that he is still terminally ill– eight years after his release,” DA said.

During the time that Shaik was released medical parole was considered and granted in terms of section 79 of the Correctional Services Act. The doctor treating the person would make the recommendations.

However the DA said on Tuesday that those conditions have been tightened up, the doctor’s recommendations should be followed up by a panel of specialised Doctors who recommend to the parole board for the prisoner to be granted medical parole.

“He has been released for 8 years he can’t be terminally ill, otherwise he would have died by now.”

“That is the reason why we are saying this matter needs to be regularised. Its an insult to the people who are inside our prisons who are terminally ill.

“But some body who is not terminally ill has been living for the last eight years in the comfort of his home,” said James Selfe DA’s Shadow Minister of Correctional Services.

“Should the Minister fail or refuse to do this, the DA will consider its options, including, even at this stage, reviewing the rationality of the decision to grant Mr Shaik medical parole,” said the DA.

