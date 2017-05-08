DA demands apology for political statements at children’s funeral

The DA has called on National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete to issue a public apology for using the funeral of the Verena crash victims as a political platform.

” Mbete’s shameless politicking at the funeral of children is simply indefensible. Furthermore, doing so in the name of Parliament is opportunistic and reprehensible. As the NA Speaker and representative of Parliament, Mbete speaks on behalf of a multi-party institution, not just the ANC,”

” As the Chairperson of the ANC, Mbete may speak her mind, but when she represents Parliament she is held to a far higher standard,” said DA Chief whip John Steenhuisen.

Mbete over the weekend took the opportunity to tell mourners gathered at the funeral in Zulu that the ANC would remain in power despite the growing protests held against President Jacob Zuma.

“Even if they toyi toyi, even if they demonstrate, we don’t pay attention to them because all that is just noise,” she said

The DA added that Mbete should be condemned for encouraging children to not speak out about “challenges at home”

Alluding to divisions within the ANC, Mbete said children should be taught that when there were disagreements in the family they should not go out to neighbours to shout about their problems.

“What we do when there are disagreements is that we sit at home and get the elders to address the issues within the family,” Mbete said.

” In a country that experiences high levels of abuse against women and children, specifically, it is irresponsible for leaders to tell children to “not go outside and [complain]” but instead to “get inside the house and [resolve matters as a family]”.

” It is perhaps unsurprising that Mbete would encourage people to not speak out at a time when South Africans are finding their voices and saying ‘enough’ to this government. These organic protests are not just “noise” as Mbete calls them,” said Steenhuisen.

During the funeral Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi also used his address to lambast former president FW de Klerk for his comments that the country was facing a constitutional crisis under the ANC.

Maswanganyi took a jab at De Klerk, saying that when he was the president of the apartheid government, the Road Accident Fund (RAF) only benefited rich white people and now with the government under ANC rule, the RAF benefited everyone.

-TNA Reporter