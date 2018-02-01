DA, EFF fail to abort Sona

WHILE President Jacob Zuma is on track to officially open Parliament by delivering the state of the nation address on Thursday, discussions on holding a no-confidence debate in him have begun. However, this debate is not the one requested by the EFF – but ordered by the Constitutional Court.

The National Assembly and National Council of Provinces are planning next week’s Sona in the expectation that President Zuma will officiate. This was announced by Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete at a media briefing yesterday to both Houses of Parliament.

“The information we have is that the head of state is President Jacob Zuma, so as far as we are concerned that is who is going to deliver the state of nation address until (unless) we hear different information,” Mbete said. NCOP chairperson Thandi Modise added: “It’s Sona that we are ready for on February 8th.”

However, no date, said Mbete, has been set for the no-confidence debate to take place. It could not be held in the next few weeks because of Sona, the debates that will follow the president’s analysis of the state of the nation, as well as the Budget. “We are basing yourselves on what is practical and what might come up as we continue, for instance, with the leader of government business, whom we have not talked to at this point.”

Mbete said a request by the official Opposition, the DA, for Sona to be postponed, as well as one by the EFF for a no-confidence debate to be held before Sona, have been rejected. “No, we are not going to have a special sitting before the joint sitting,” Mbete said.

Modise said: “That agenda is not ours. It’s the president’s agenda. Until the president, who says on such and such a date please organise this, says to us we want you to postpone, we cannot do so.” On the threats to disrupt Sona, deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli, who said he was unaware of a request from President Zuma to postpone Sona, said the state occasion must be respected.

“It cannot be correct that because of a threat of disruption that we can’t have the president speaking. “The occasion must be respected. We take exceptions quite frankly to any threats of disruption.

“Any use of illegal ways of expressing one’s views must be dealt with appropriately,” Tsenoli said. On security arrangements, Modise said there would be no blockage of electronic devices, such as cellular phones – as well as no firearms allowed. “I can say to you that we have raised the issue of signal blockages.

“We have an undertaking from the security cluster it won’t take place again. There shall not be guns,” Modise said. The city of Cape Town has informed Parliament that as a national key point it will not be affected by water restrictions or shortages.

-DENNIS CRUYWAGEN