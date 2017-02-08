DA , EFF oppose army in Parly

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is seeking an “urgent meeting” with National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete following President Jacob Zuma’s decision on deploying South African Defence Force (SANDF) at the State Nation Address on Thursday.

“I will accordingly seek an urgent meeting with the speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, as the Head of the Legislative arm of the State, over this worrying development and seek a definitive response on behalf of Parliament that this sort of conduct will not be tolerated by the executive,” said DA’s chief whip John Steenhuisen.

The DA’s move follows the statement issued presidency on Tuesday night indicating that the President will be deploying 441 members of SNDF to “maintain law and order” during Sona.

The Economic Freedom Fighters also condemned President Jacob Zuma move of deploying SNDF to parliament.

EFF stated that the deployment of the army was a “declaration of war” on South Africans.

“We condemn this initiative as the unleashing of the army on the people of South Africa. It must be seen as the declaration of War on citizens, which means Zuma is planning to murder those he disagrees with at the Sona,” said EFF.

The army is usually seen outside the Parliament precinct performing official duties like the 21 gun salute and giving the President the guard of honour. DA’s chief whip said it is concerning that the SNDF will now be performing the task of security personnel.

Last year parliament deployed VIP security personnel in parliament which resulted in throwing out members of the EFF out of parliament in the first half hour of the session. This was after party member’s heckled president Zuma and rose on numerous points of order as the president tried to speak.

On its statement released on Tuesday, EFF said that it is the mandate of the SAPS and not the SANDF to maintain law and order in South Africa.

The party urged the SANDF to defy the orders from the presidency, saying should “turn their guns against Zuma” instead.

“We further call on SANDF members to defy unjust orders from a criminal president.

They must refuse to be turned against the people; they must instead turn their guns against Zuma! We call on them to respect parliament and the parliament of the people and not of Zuma,” the organisation said.

The party further urged the media to defy any and all unjust regulations designed to undermine their freedoms of movement, adding that media personnel also had a duty to undertake their journalism with full constitutional activism as citizens and human beings with human rights.

However, presidential spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga said the defence department had requested the army to be deployed.

“Normally when the president deploys troops, the Presidency doesn’t communicate on it, because the request comes from the defence department, even the request to deploy comes from them.

They are bound by law and the Constitution that they should ask the president when they want to deploy troops, and that’s the reason why it becomes the president’s decision,” Ngqulunga added

The SONA is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 19h00.

-Sipho Jack