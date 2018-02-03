DA elects new provincial leadership in KZN

The DA has announced the results of the newly elected leadership in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

About 600 DA delegates gathered at the Olive Convention Centre to elect its Provincial leaders.

DA Leader Mmusi Maimane officially opened the DA KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Congress, stating that those elected will lead the party in the province towards the 2019 elections and beyond.

This is part of the party’s mission to bring the ANC in the province below 50% in 2019.

Addressing the KZN provincial congress, Maimane said the party must go out and win support from black South Africans.

“In the past, we have been excellent at winning support from minority voters, now we must boldly go out and win support from black South Africans.”

The DA provincial elected leaders are as follows:

Provincial Chairperson- Francios Rodgers

Provincial Leader- Zwakele Mncwango

Deputy Provincial Chairperson- Hlengiwe Shozi and Shenana Bibi

Deputy Provincial Leader- Morgan Chetty

“Looking at the Congress today, I see a party that is truly alive and growing, bigger than it has ever been, and the official opposition in the province,” Maimane said.

He added that the DA will have more support than it has ever had, with more activists, branches and public representatives.

-TNA Reporter