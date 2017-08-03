Tensions mounted yesterday as the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) traded blows over next week’s no confidence motion in president Jacob Zuma.

In a hard hitting response to DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s challenge to deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to “walk the talk”, ANC national spokesperson, Zizi Kodwa labelled the opposition leader a “hypocrite”.

Kodwa said that Maimane and his party “do not understand democracy” and that the DA is a party of “chameleons, changing colour everyday”.

“The ANC President is a democratically elected president and he will not vacate office because of the instructions of the DA,

“Deputy President Ramaphosa is not a free agent. He is the Deputy President of the ANC, a party that was voted for by the majority of the South African population,” Kodwa said.

Regarding the no confidence vote he said. ‘‘We trust our members of Parliament. We deployed them to parliament in the knowledge that they will represent the ANC well.

“Mmusi Maimane cannot dictate what the ANC must do, he must stick to running the affairs of the DA, and leave ANC.

“We know the antics of the DA and they won’t work. The party of hypocrites, and chameleons must first understand democracy before calling on anyone to step down. ’’

Earlier yesterday, Maimane said that ANC presidential hopeful Ramaphosa must “walk the talk” and side with opposition parties in the motion of no confidence in Zuma.

Speaking outside Parliament while delivering a petition signed by what the DA said was an estimated one million South Africans calling for Zuma to be fired, Maimane challenged Ramaphosa to stand with opposition parties and also encouraged all MPs to “vote with their conscience”.

“I have brought them (MPs) here to the steps of Tuynhuys so that I can leave them in the hands of the deputy president. Because if anyone needs reminding of exactly what must be done to save our country, it is Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Mr Ramaphosa, I call on you today to do what you know is the right thing. There is only one ethical and honourable course of action here.

“You know it, I know it, and every single South African knows it.” Maimane said.

Civil society organisation, Future South Africa is also mobilising people to march to parliament on August 8 as a sign of no confidence in Zuma.

The ANC’s Dullah Omar region will also be marching to parliament in favour of Zuma.

The ANC in KZN said “The DA is just playing to the gallery, they know they don’t stand a chance.”Zizi Kodwa.