DA lose confidence in mayor

PATRICIA De Lille has lost the confidence of the DA’s Cape Town caucus, which has voted by 84 votes to 59 that she be removed as mayor of the metro. There was one abstention in vote that was taken on Wednesday in De Lille’s presence, which was made possible owing to an interdict granted to De Lille by the Cape Town High Court.

This week De Lille wrote to ward councillors informing them that she would be present at Wednesday’s meeting. DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela confirmed that the vote was taken after a request from councillor Mercia Kleinsmith. Her proposal was tabled despite the DA being on record as saying that because of the disciplinary action against her there was no need for a motion of no confidence in De Lille.

Madikizela said: “This vote was requested by councillor Mercia Kleinsmith and was thoroughly debated a a caucus meeting at which the mayor was present and in which she participated. The matter will now be referred to the federal executive, which will decide on the best course of action.”

The embattled De Lille is preparing for a disciplinary hearing by the DA after the party’s federal executive recommended earlier this month that she be charged with misconduct and bringing the party into disrepute. That hearing has to take place in 60 days. On her Facebook page, De Lille said in reaction: “It is huge relief that justice prevailed today.

I note the resolutions by the DA’s federal executive, which do not include a demand for my resignation or allowing a motion of no confidence against me. I welcome the fact that the DA has taken the decision to formally charge me. It is disappointing that it took them so long.”

Last week the city of Cape Town voted behind closed doors to trim De Lille’s authority and gave the management of the municipality’s response to drought to deputy mayor Ian Neilson and mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg. DA leader Mmusi Maimane introduced them in Athlone this week as part of his drought crisis team.

news@thenewage.co.za

-DENNIS CRUYWAGEN