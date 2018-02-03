DA must win support from black South Africans: Maimane

The Democratic Alliance (DA) must boldly go out and win support from black South Africans, the party’s leader Mmusi Maimane said on Saturday.

Maimane was addressing the KwaZulu-Natal provincial congress in Durban.

He said the DA needs to be more diverse and reflect every wonderful facet of the country.

“In the past, we have been excellent at winning support from minority voters, now we must boldly go out and win support from black South Africans.

“I hope that every person who calls themselves a DA leader in this room is helping to actively recruit excellent young black candidates.”

He encouraged DA members to recruit the best of the best members who will represent the party well come 2019 national elections.

“We are not interested in replacing one race with another. We are not interested in quotas,” Maimane added.

“We are not interested in only coloured people, or only white people, or only black people, or only Indian people. We are a party for coloured South Africans and black South Africans and white South Africans and Indian South Africans. For all the people, united in our diversity”.

Maimane said his party’s achievements for the past two years were the shining examples of what the DA is capable of at its best.

He applauded the provincial leadership for the steady growth they have achieved in the province, adding that they must not lose focus on its core values.

“This province has defined our national political trends over the last decade, and it is the province where so much of our party’s future fortunes will be decided,” the DA leader said.

