DA not sad over Mathe’s death

Democratic Alliance shadow minister of Correctional Services James Selfe has on Wednesday shared his thoughts regarding the passing of notorious criminal Ananias Mathe and he is not sad to see him go.

Speaking to Africa News Network 7 Selfe said that even though it is impolite to talk ill of the dead he believes that Mathe’s passing was in a sense leaving to society in a better.

“Although it is considered impolite to talk ill of the dead I really do believe his passing was in a sense leaving society in a better place ” Selfe said.

According to Selfe he met Mathe on one occasion while he was awaiting trial describing him as a ” very unpleasant individual ”

Ananias Mathe died at the King Edward VIII Hospital in Durban KwaZulu Natal after he suffered complications from apparent “digestive issues” over a period of thee months.

Mathe was reportedly suffering from severe constipation and could not urinate.

Mathe who was convicted of murder, rape and housebreaking became notorious across South Africa for multiple attempts to escape from some of the country’s highest security prisons.

He most recently twice attempted to escape from C-Max prison in Kokstad while held there and also managed to escape from the Pretoria C Max prison.

” These incidents point not to Mr Mathe’s ingenuity or Houdini-like abilities, but rather to the depressing reality that offenders with large amounts of money made from the proceeds of crimes can bribe their way out of most situations. ” said Selfe in a statement.

” It is a tribute to the Kokstad C Max staff, and the prison’s security measures, that he was unable to escape from that prison.” continued Selfe.

–TNA Reporter