Sexual assault case against AB Xuma school patroller postponed

The case against against the 56-year-old school patroller who allegedly sexually abused 87 learners from AB Xuma Primary School was postponed to 1 November by the Protea North Magistrate’s Court in Soweto on Wednesday.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) had staged a picket outside the Court in support of the victims.

The Patroller from Orlando East accused of sexually abusing about 87 underage learners at AB Xuma Primary School appeared for his bail application last week and his case was postponed for further investigation.

The NPA announced then that they had already received 15 statements out of the 87 total of the reported number of victims. Meanwhile out of the 15, the NPA said that they have derived three charges of rape and five of sexual assault.

The DA said that they will protest outside the court to call for safer schools and for Gauteng Premier David Makhura to urgently establish a commission of inquiry into these sexual abuse matters.

“The scourge of sexual abuse in Gauteng has shaken the lives of many learners, their families, and communities. Young people have been robbed of their innocence and dignity.

“Therefore, this crisis in our schools requires a response that takes into account the seriousness of the matter. Not a “task team” of three MECs with limited authority,” the DA said.

The patroller was arrested after the rape allegations were brought to the attention of the Gauteng Department of Education where the Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi urgently intervened in the matter.

