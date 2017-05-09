DA questions NPA decision

The DA has accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of letting three government officials off the hook by deciding not to prosecute them in connection with the Nkandla matter.

The NPA’s decision, made despite a recommendation by the special investigating unit that there was a case to prosecute, was conveyed in a written reply to a Parliamentary question.

The DA yesterday said it would write to the NPA to ask for a record of the decision not to prosecute the three officials.

The DA said: “Aside from the fact that we believe that President Zuma holds ultimate responsibility for the exorbitant and unjustifiable upgrades to his Nkandla residence, which he personally benefitted from, the DA also believes that those officials who were involved must be held to account.”

Corruption, the DA said, was the enemy of good governance and made the elite wealthier at the expense of the poor and unemployed.

“We will not rest until all those connected to corruption and any abuse of the public purse are held to the highest account,” the opposition party said.

Dennis Cruywagen

