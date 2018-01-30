DA says Limpopo hospital refused bedridden woman a new wheelchair

The DA in Limpopo has handed over a wheelchair to a woman following the apparent refusal by Seshego Hospital nurses to do so.

DA Councilor in the Polokwane municipality Khetan Vallabh said Mologadi Madubanya, who is bedridden, was allegedly consistently told by nurses at the hospital, since 2014, that she would only get a new wheelchair if her legs were amputated.

“The DA was made aware of Ms Madubanya’s plight during a door-to-door campaign in the area,” Vallabh said.

Vallabh said when the party took Madubanya’s plight to the provincial department of health, they were told that the department did not have a budget to get her a new wheelchair.

