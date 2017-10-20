DA says Zuma still getting preferential treatment as NPA calls for representations

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that president Jacob Zuma has till 30 November to make his submission on the 783 counts of corruption, fraud and racketeering charges filed against him.

All the representations would need to be new ones, it said in a statement.

The DA meanwhile said NDPP Shaun Abrahams had confirmed Zuma would get his day in court.

“While we welcome this action, we are of the belief that Jacob Zuma is being afford special treatment by the NPA. Any other person would be hauled before a court and charged. Yet, this is not the case with Jacob Zuma. He should be notified of his Court date immediately, like any other accused and the court process should commence,” DA leader Mmusi Mamaine said in a statement.

“President Zuma himself has stated on numerous occasions that he wants his day in court, and after an 8 and a half year legal fight, we are the cusp of such a reality. Jacob Zuma must realise that no one, including himself, is above the law.”

The NPA said evidence in the case is available and it will finalise the witness list by 30 November 2017.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) last week on Friday upheld a High Court ruling to reinstate the charges filed against Zuma. This comes after the North Gauteng High Court had ruled that dropping corruption charges against Zuma was irrational. Zuma and his legal team challenged the North Gauteng High Court’s decision at the SCA which was dismissed with costs.

NPA said National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Adv Shaun Abrahams met with the Acting Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), Gen. Matakata, enquiring on the availability of the relevant witnesses and the documentary evidence.

-TNA Reporter