DA slams Mahlangu’s ‘arrogance’ in Esidimeni saga

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has accused beleaguered former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu of being “arrogant” in the way she is dealing with the Life Esidimeni saga.

“I am appalled at the arrogant and self-pitying statement by former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, that tries to justify delaying her appearance before the Esidimeni arbitration hearings to January next year,” shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said.

Mahlangu has dismissed reports suggesting that she refused to appear before the ongoing Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings.

Last week, Mahlangu said, “from the beginning, in line with my conscience, I have made it clear to all authorities involved that I’m available to appear before the arbitration. As such, I need no subpoena.”

She further said that the reports about her were false and lacked basis.

“What conscience does she have to put her own needs above those who suffered because of what she has done? It is unacceptable that she will only appear at the hearings from 22 to 26 January next year,” Bloom said.

Meanwhile, Justice Dikgang Moseneke vowed that the hearings would not end until Mahlangu , Dr Barney Selebano and Dr Makgabo Manamela appeared before him.

“Mahlangu’s continuing insensitivity and selfishness means that relatives’ agony will be cruelly extended.”

-Basil Shiluvane