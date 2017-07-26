DA sticks to Zille for crucial debate

Provincial DA caucus chairperson Lorraine Botha and chief whip Mark Wiley told the media yesterday that the DA would not support a motion of no confidence in Premier Helen Zille when it is debated in the provincial legislature today.

“This debate is baseless and will be defeated,” Botha said.

“The content of the motion will be voted on for the third time now, the DA is not going to change, We will vote in confidence of the premier.” Botha said.

The ANC in the province has sent an application for a secret ballot during today’s debate.

“I know what’s going to happen tomorrow. Pierre Uys, ANC’s chief whip, will stand up and try to grandstand, when he should have used the mechanism at his disposal.” Botha said.

Thursday’s motion is the second time the ANC has called for a no-confidence debate in Zille.

There was a public outcry following Zille’s tweets for praising aspects of colonialism.

“The DA does not shy away from addressing issues head on, unlike the ANC in Parliament, which continues to protect an inept, incapable, corrupt and captured president,” Botha said.

“We are ready for the discussion and for the DA to tell the nation whether they share their leader’s sentiments praising ‘positive’ aspects of colonialism,” ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said.

He said Zille’s tweets had harmed the people she governed, not just her party.

Zille has since apologised for her tweets.

Sifiso Mahlangu

news@thenewage.co.za