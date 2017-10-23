DA takes dig at ANC in new billboard

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday unveiled a poster at the Park Station in Johannesburg criticising the ANC for “undermining the poor,”

The billboard which reads, “Four children die of hunger in South Africa every day, yet the ANC wastes R35 billion for their rich friends to fly SAA,” was unveiled by the party leader Mmusi Maimane.

#SAAcrisis: Leader @MmusiMaimane has unveiled a billboard to highlight the extent to which the ANC has undermined the poor and the jobless. pic.twitter.com/wvpRi0ihk0 — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) October 23, 2017

According to the DA the billboard is intended to highlight the extent to which the African National Congress ( ANC) has undermined the poor and the jobless.

The DA accuses the ANC of continuing to dish out money into state-owned enterprises like the South African Airways while failing to address the plight of the poor.

“The same government that will throw R35bn at a failing airline tells us there simply isn’t enough money to stop four children a day from starving to death. We don’t need to carry on propping up a national carrier for the sake of a corrupt elite, at the cost of millions of desperately poor South Africans. We must let it go,” said Maimane.

Maimane added that the government should rather save the money that it’s consciously using to rescue SAA for the poor.

“SAA must be placed into business rescue until it has stabilised, and then it must be dismantled and sold. The vast sums of money we will save can be ploughed straight back into any number of programmes that directly benefit the poor,” he said.

The is not the first time the DA has taken jabs at the ruling party using a billboard to get its point across. Last year they revealed two billboards aimed at the ANC.

In January last year, the DA unveiled a large billboard in the Johannesburg CBD which criticised President Jacob Zuma for allegedly failing to create jobs.

Later another billboard called on the government to scrap plans to procure a new Presidential jet for Zuma and instead prioratise the intended funds for job creation.

Related: ‘Racist’ DA for jobs billboard out of order

-TNA Reporter