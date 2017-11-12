DA takes Zuma to court over ‘spy tapes’ legal costs

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced that it has served President Jacob Zuma with papers to force him to divulge the costs of his legal representatives related to the so called “spy tapes” legal battle he is fighting in court.

“President Jacob Zuma has been served with papers regarding his failure to answer a parliamentary question, put to him by DA leader Mmusi Maimane, about how much public money has been spent on avoiding the 783 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering against him. For more than eight years, taxpayers’ money has been used to pay for the president’s legal costs in the so-called “spy tapes” case,” the DA said in a statement.

The DA expressed its dissatisfaction during Zuma’s parliamentary session earlier this month.

When responding to the opposition, the president said that he was entitled by law to have the state take care of the bill.

However, the DA was not satisfied with his response, claiming that he was “avoiding” the question, as they demanded an exact figure.

“By avoiding the question, the DA believes that both the president and Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli – presiding at the time and who allowed Zuma to avoid the question – acted unlawfully and unconstitutionally.

“The question posed was specific and straightforward, yet the president steadfastly refused to answer and the deputy speaker refused to require him to answer it.”

The party says that it has approached the courts to direct the president to confirm the total amount spent on all the legal costs within five days.

-Basil Shiluvane