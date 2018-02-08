DA threatens court action if Zuma granted immunity

The DA says it will approach the courts to stop Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa from granting President Jacob Zuma immunity.

The opposition party is of the view that negotiations taking place between Ramaphosa and Zuma are centered around immunity.

DA Federal Council Chairperson and member of Parliament James Selfe said this would be the most corrupt act imaginable and would demolish a cornerstone of the democracy.

“Should Ramaphosa choose to offer or purport to grant Zuma immunity from prosecution, the DA will not hesitate to go to court,” Selfe said.

He said the party could not condone or allow Zuma to escape accountability for breaking his oath of office and putting his friends and family before the interests of the country.

“It is incomprehensible that immunity would even be considered given the devastating impact Zuma’s presidency has had on the country. It also shows that the ANC under Ramaphosa will be the same as it was under Zuma.”

The DA said it has fought long and hard to hold Zuma to account and will ensure this if Ramaphosa and the ANC will not.

