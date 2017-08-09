DA to call for an early election following Zuma vote

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has on Wednesday announced that it will bring a motion to have Parliament dissolved and call for an early election following Zuma Vote.

‘As such, the DA has taken a decision in terms of Section 50 of the Constitution to move a motion in the National Assembly to dissolve Parliament and for an early general election to be held.

“Section 50 of our Constitution states that the President must dissolve the National Assembly if the Assembly has adopted a resolution to dissolve with a supporting vote of a majority of its members, and three years have passed since the Assembly was elected,” said DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Maimane said South Africa now needs a new beginning.

“We believe the voters should now have the chance to express their opinion about the conduct of the ANC in defending Zuma. In short, we believe that Parliament should be dissolved now so that the country can hold an early election.”We are sure that the ANC has lost the confidence of the majority of South Africans. We say, bring it on! Let’s fight an election for the future of our country, and let’s do it now. By the time Jacob Zuma has destroyed the ANC completely, and the country, it will be too late. Let’s let the country choose a new beginning now,” he said.

TNA Reporter