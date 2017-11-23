DA to hold final rally ahead by-elections

Democratic Alliance (DA) will hold its final push rally at the Harry Gwala Multipurpose Hall in Zamdela Vereeniging.

The Metsimaholo Local municipality will hold by-elections on November 29 after the former coalition government was dissolved in July this year.

A total of 21 wards will be contested during the elections.

Free State DA spokesperson Nomawethu Sbukwana said leader Mmusi Maimane will deliver a message of hope for the community.

“This will be our last gathering before we go to the by-elections.”

Sbukwana said Maimane will be joined by DA Free State Provincial Leader Patricia Kopane.

Among those who announced their participation in the by-election is South African Communist Party (SACP) which will contest the election for the first time against the ANC.

-TNA Reporter