DA to lay criminal charges against Bongani Bongo

The DA has said it will be laying criminal charges and lodging a complaint with the Public Protector against State Security Minister Bongani Bongo.

This comes after reports that Bongo attempted to bribe evidence leader in the state capture inquiry in Parliament, advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

“In addition to the committee’s investigation, we will be laying criminal charges of corruption against Minister Bongo in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and will also be lodging a formal complaint with the Public Protector to investigate Bongo’s alleged violation of the Executive Members’ Ethics Act,” the DA said in a statement.

Bongo is accused of offering a bribe to Vanara, who reportedly made the allegations in a sworn statement submitted to the speaker of the National Assembly.

“If proved to be true, these allegations serve as basis for criminal charges to be pursued and they further amount to a gross violation of the provisions of the Executive Members’ Ethics Act and the associated Executive Ethics Code which, among others, prohibits ministers from using their position to enrich themselves or improperly benefit any other person and requires that ministers fulfill all obligations imposed upon them by the constitution and law.”

Meanwhile, Bongo has hit back at the Hawks and questioned the timing of an investigation into his past dealings as a senior government official in Mpumalanga.

This was after reports suggesting that the Hawks were investigating Bongo over allegations of fraud and corruption while he was working in the Department of Human Settlements in 2012.

The reports emerged soon after his was appointment as stat security minister.

Bongo was appointed as minister in President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle where he replaced David Mahlobo.

-TNA Reporter