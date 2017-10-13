DA to report Mbalula to SAHRC for Phillipi killings arrest

The Democratic Alliance says it will write to the South Africa Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to request that Police Minister Fikile Mbalula be investigated for violating section 35 of the Constitution.

This is after there were reports that Police arrested ten men alleged to be involved in Phillipi killings, tied them up and left them to wait for three hours, waiting for Mbalula to arrive.

The suspects allege that they were beaten by the police and interrogated by Mbalula while still at the side of the road.

The DA says the Minister’s conduct and that of the police officers involved violated suspects human rights.

“IPID must investigate a case of assault against the police officers concerned. Section 10 of the Bill of Rights underscores that persons, including arrested or accused persons, have the right to human dignity, to be free of all forms of violence from either public or private sources including the right not to be treated or punished in a cruel, inhuman or degrading way,” the party said in a statement.

DA said this was not the first time Mbalula posted Pictures of detainees with faces, adding that the police minister didn’t have an idea of how to build a professional and efficient police force.

“He is far more interested in selfies and increasing his following on Twitter.

“The SAHRC must, therefore, investigate the pictures and posts of arrested persons made by the Minister to date in order to determine whether or not human rights abuses have taken place, and make recommendations on it,” DA added.

-TNA Reporter