DA to take action against President Zuma for failing to answer questions

The DA has announced that it plans to take action against President Zuma for failing to answer questions posed by party leader Mmusi Maimane in parliament last week.

Maimane alongside DA Federal Chairperson, James Selfe and DA Chief Whip, John Steenhuisen will later today detail its plan of action against Zuma, who the party accuses of making a mockery of parliament.

During his last appearance of the year in the National Assembly on Thursday last week, Zuma was initially due to answer six questions.

He was asked by Maimane whether he had received a monthly payment of R1m from a company owned by a “friend”.

The question about the payments was not among the batch of six set down for him to answer.

Speaker Baleka Mbete agreed to a request made on Wednesday by DA leader Mmusi Maimane to ask Zuma a question about disclosures made by investigative journalist Jacques Pauw in his book The President’s Keepers.

According to the book, the president at one stage received monthly payments of R1m.

In the first question of the afternoon, Maimane asked whether at any time, since his appointment as the president of the Republic of South Africa on May 9, 2009, he received any payment for any purpose from a certain person and/or the specified person’s company?

Zuma replied: “I did not receive any payments from private individuals or companies during my tenure as president of the Republic of South Africa, other than those disclosed or reported to the necessary authorities.”

But Maimane was not convinced by this answer and pushed on. “With all sincerity, none of us believe you.

This particular book states that you received R1m every month at the start of your presidency.

“Will you table your declaration of interest from 2009 so that we know for a fact that you did not receive the money?”



However, the president was not wavering from his answer. “I have given a very categorical answer to the question and secondly, there are many books that have talked about Jacob Zuma in this country. I don’t think my job is to answer (to) books. I’ve given the answer here.”

This answer had DA chief whip John Steenhuisen complaining that Zuma had not answered Maimane’s question and should have given a “yes” or “no”. But Mbete was not convinced by his argument. “The president has answered.”

-TNA Reporter