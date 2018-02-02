DA wants MultiChoice report to be made public

The DA says the public has the right to know what “mistakes” MultiChoice has made and why no one has been held accountable.

DA shadow minister for communications Phumzile Van Damme on Friday said the public was left with more questions than with answers after a media briefing by MultiChoice on Wednesday in which it revealed that it would not be renewing its contract with ANN7.

The DA has announced it has submitted an application to MultiChoice in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act, to request the full report it relied in for terminating its contract with ANN7.

“The report compiled by MultiChoice’s audit and risk committee must be made available to the public in the interest of openness and transparency,” Van Damme said.

She said, as MultiChoice had declined to make its report public, the party would depend on the law to compel it to do so.

“The public deserves to know the full truth and if MultiChoice had nothing to hide, it would make the report public.”

Van Damme said the report needed to reveal the full details about why and how payments were made to ANN7 and whether the money of DStv subscribers may have been used to grease the Gupta family’s palms.

“We are eagerly waiting for a response that will be the truth and nothing but the truth.”

-TNA Reporter