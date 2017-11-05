DA will fight nuclear deal through any means

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that it will interdict any attempt by Minister of Energy, David Mahlobo to force through a nuclear deal.

This comes after the reports that the Minister is alleged to be fast tracking the deal “despite the fact that South Africa does not need or afford the estimated R1-trillion” cost.

“Media reports today indicate that the Energy Department has been forced to work overtime to ensure the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) is ready by 14 November, a full four months ahead of when it was due,” said the DA.

The City Press is reporting that officials at the Energy Department are working over weekends to finalise the country’s reviewed integrated energy resource plan – four months ahead of schedule.

The deal , which is expected to cost the country about R1-trillion has been said to be unaffordable at the moment by the Minister of finance Malusi Gigaba.

“With each passing day, it becomes clear that Minister Mahlobo was appointed to make sure that the necessary nuclear deal would be pushed through.

“We will not allow Mahlobo to appease his friends, the Russians, at the expense of millions of South Africans who are struggling to survive with no jobs in a flat economy,” said the DA on a statement.

The party says that it will utilize every legal and Parliamentary tool to prevent Mahlobo from placing the country into massive debt.

-TNA Reporter