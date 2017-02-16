DA writes to Zuma to establish Commission of Inquiry into Life Esidemeni

The Democratic Alliance has written to President Jacob Zuma requesting that a full Judicial Commission of Inquiry be established into the tragic mishandling of the Life Esidemeni debacle.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Thursday made the announcement stating that further a investigation was required into the matter as the “Health Ombudsman’s report did not go far and deep enough.”

” It is critical that these events are thoroughly investigated, so as to avoid a repeat of such an occurrence. ” said Maimane

Maimane added that the call for a Judicial Inquiry was necessary given the number of people who had perished.

” The lives of those who died in this tragedy are of no less value than the victims of the Marikana Massacre. If Marikana warranted a Judicial Commission of Inquiry, then Esidimeni does too.” said Maimane.

Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba on Wednesday revealed the death-toll linked to the Esidimeni disaster had risen above 100.

Makgoba indicated in his report into circumstances surrounding the deaths of 94 mentally ill patients, titled 94 Silent Deaths and Counting, that the number would rise as more people came forward.

On Tuesday Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said there were 19 unidentified bodies linked to the Esidimeni tragedy.

Motsoaledi also announced that 22 of the 27 unlicensed NGOs which housed patients transferred from Esidimeni would be closed.

President Jacob Zuma last week indicated that a nation-wide probe into the nation’s mental health sector and NGO’s, should take place following the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

“We have taken a view along with the Minister of Health and in government that we want to go through nationally to check what is happening because the report was revealing,” said Zuma.

“We must do an investigation nationally in addition to implementing what the report of the ombudsman says but we would want to check nationally on the health sector,” continued Zuma.

