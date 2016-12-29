Daft Punk celebrate first US number one hit

French electronic music duo Daft Punk have reached the top of the US singles chart for the first time via their collaborative track with Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd.

The hit track, titled “Starboy”, is part of The Weeknd’s third studio album of the same title and is the third US number one for The Weeknd, who previously reached the top with “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills” (via Billboard).

The single, released on XO/Republic Records, debuted at first place on the Billboard 200 dated December 17 and reached number one in its 14th week on the Hot 100, replacing previous chart-topper ‘Black Beatles’ by Rae Sremmurd.

While Daft Punk have previously featured on the Hot 100 — for the first time on 30 August 1997 with “Around the World”, which went onto peak at number 61, and again with “One More Time” in 2001, which also peaked at number 61 — Daft Punk have only cracked the US Top 40 once before: with 2013’s “Get Lucky” featuring Pharrell Williams, which peaked at number two.

