Dagga linked to hypertension

A NEW study has found that marijuana, also known as cannabis, is associated with a three-fold risk of death from hypertension. The study, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, comes as South Africa’s “dagga couple” Julian Stobbs and Myrtle Clarke are fighting for the legalisation of dagga in court.

Earlier this year, the Western Cape High Court made a ruling allowing the private use of marijuana in the home. The lead author and PhD student at the school of public health at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Barbara Yankey, said: “Steps are being taken

towards the legalisation and decriminalisation of marijuana in the US and rates of recreational marijuana use may increase substantially as a result.

However, there is little research on the impact of marijuana use on cardiovascular and cerebrovascular mortality.”

In a follow-up study by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey of 1 213 participants, aged 20 and above, participants were asked if they used marijuana and when they started using it. Researchers subtracted the age at which they started using marijuana

from their age to calculate the duration of use.

The information was then merged with the 2011 mortality data from the National Centre for Health Statistics and an estimation of the association of marijuana use and duration of use, with death from hypertension, heart disease and cerebrovascular disease, controlling

for cigarette use and demographic variables, among others, was made.

Of the 1 213 participants, 34% used neither marijuana nor cigarettes, 21% used only marijuana, 20% used marijuana and smoked cigarettes, 16% used marijuana and were past smokers, 5% were past smokers while 4% only smoked cigarettes.

Researchers found that marijuana users had a higher risk of dying from hypertension compared to non-users. The study found that marijuana users had over three-fold higher risk of death from hypertension and a greater risk for each year of use. No association was

found between marijuana use and death from heart disease or cerebrovascular disease.

“Our results suggest a possible risk of hypertension mortality from marijuana use. This is not surprising since marijuana is known to have a number of effects on the cardiovascular system.

“Marijuana stimulates the sympathetic nervous system, leading to increases in heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen demand. Emergency rooms have reported cases of angina and heart attacks after marijuana use,” Yankey said.

