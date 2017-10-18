Dames drops bombshells on Eskom

To TURN Eskom around, he would follow the Chinese model and break up the power utility, former CEO Brian Dames has told a Parliament inquiry.

He also believes that there is “absolutely no need for nuclear” power in the country because “we have no need for it. I don’t think we will ever afford it”.

Dames made these statements yesterday while giving evidence about the state-owned utility company that had been his employer for 27 years on the second day of the Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee into Eskom.

Dames was candid about his assessment of the inquiry. “I want to say a few thing: what the committee is doing is absolutely commendable. I do think you’re too late. I think you should have done this a long time ago.”

In his time, he said, there were three things that employees wanted. They wanted Eskom to deal with their personal safety, end load shedding and restore their confidence in the leadership of the company.

On the Gupta family, Dames, who resigned as Eskom CEO in 2014, said that an advisor of then Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba, Siyabonga Mahlangu, had asked him to meet some people. That meeting took place at Sahara computers in Midrand. There was a request in connection with coal and also The New Age newspaper.

Dames though that one of the Gupta brothers was present at the meeting. “After this meeting I was very angry. I called Mr Mahlungu and said you will not bring these people to me again.”

Dames also accused former Eskom Board chairperson Zola Tsotsi of interfering with procurement matters. He resigned because of interference.

Towards the end of his tenure, he said, Gigaba asked Tsotsi and Dames “come and see” him. Gigaba asked Tsotsi what his “problem was with me he said I was arrogant”. Dames told Gigaba Tsotsi was a non-executive and should not meet with suppliers.

