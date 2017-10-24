Dane admits to clitoris cuts

Although it was established last month that it’s not a punishable offence in South Africa to remove human tissue from a human body, Peter Frederiksen, the Dane accused of removing female clitorises, admitted for the first time in court that he had indeed cut the clitorises of women since his arrival in SA.

Taking the stand yesterday in the high court, Frederiksen said he had circumcised about eight women between Bloemfontein and Maseru. Frederiksen said he started by piercing before graduating to cutting clitorises.

He told the court that piercing had always been his hobby and he had done it for the last 25-30 years.

“Piercing is my life. I always loved it wherever I went, be it in Germany or the US it was something that I loved,” he said.

But it was clear to the court that his love for piercing took a different turn when he started cutting women’s private parts.

He said in South Africa and Lesotho it’s an acceptable phenomenon or tradition to circumcise women.

Judge Johann Daffue in September dropped 20 charges relating to the removal of human tissue. He ruled it was not a punishable offence in South Africa to remove human tissue.

He said when dropping the charges that the National Health Act does not state the nature of penalties one may face for the transgressions and could therefore not pursue the matter in court.

Daffue said Parliament should revisit the law so courts could make informed decisions.

Frederiksen also denied allegations that he raped an underage girl.

The girl, who cannot be named, testified in camera a few months ago that Frederiksen started raping her at the age of six – allegations that Frederiksen vehemently denied.

He said instead, he used to help her with her maths homework and was very fond of her.

It was, however, revealed in court that the girl was exposed to pornographic material in his house and on more than one occasion he caught her with porn DVDs lying around the house.

Frederiksen said he often reprimanded her after catching her with pornographic material.

He admitted on a couple of occasions of sleeping with her but not doing anything sexual.

“Yes, we did sleep together in the same bed but I did not have sex or rape her. In fact she never really liked sleeping alone,” he said.

Frederiksen also denied dealing in illegal firearms.

He said he did not have a collection of illegal weapons found in both his gun stores in Maseru and Bloemfontein.

He said there were several inspections at his gun stores but the police never found anything illegal.

He is accused of being in possession of unregistered and unlicensed firearms.

Frederiksen now faces 38 charges, including assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, distribution and possession of child pornography, conspiracy to murder and bigamy.

He was arrested in September 2015 after female clitorises were found in his Langenhoven Park home freezer.

He is also charged with the murder of his wife, Matshiliso Molise, who was due to testify against him.

Molise was killed a few weeks after the arrest of Frederiksen in September 2015. The trial continues.

-MICHAEL TLHAKUDI