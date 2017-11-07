Danish clitoris mutilator guilty

IT WILL be jail time for Danish national Peter Frederiksen, who is likely to receive a hefty sentence after his guilty verdict yesterday.

Frederiksen was thrown in the spotlight after several genitalia of women were found in the freezer of his home in Langenhoven Park in Bloemfontein.

Related: Vagina mutilation suspect’s wife assassinated

Frederiksen was yesterday found guilty of 36 charges in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein.

The charges included possessing unregistered medicine, possessing unlicensed firearms, distributing and possessing child pornography, conspiracy to murder, fraud, and bigamy.

Related: ‘It’s easy to smuggle guns for mutilator’

He was also found guilty of the murder of his wife, Matsiliso Molise, who was shot six times next to the gate of her house in Maseru, Lesotho on October 20, 2015. Frederiksen, who has been standing trial for the past two years, was acquitted on only two charges that include sexual offenses he committed against his wife, Molise.

-Michael Tlhakudi