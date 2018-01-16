Dark cloud of impeachment

AS PARLIAMENT prepares for Jacob Zuma delivering what is looming to be his last state of the nation address (Sona), a subcommittee is finishing a set of rules that will govern procedures to be followed for the removal of a president.

This process is hanging like a dark cloud over Thursday, February 8, when Zuma will share his views about the condition of the nation, because it will culminate in the National Assembly voting in March whether to impeach him or not.

Last week the subcommittee of the National Assembly rules committee, acting on a directive from the Constitutional Court, met to consider, discuss and make proposals on the drafting of rules to establish a process to deal with section 89 of the Constitution, the removal of a president from office.

The subcommittee is working on a draft which should be distributed to members by today if all goes according to plan.

A second draft could be ready by January 24 and sent to the National Assembly rules committee for adoption.

This version could be referred to the National Assembly by February 14 for an impeachment process, which could begin in March if the House votes to remove Zuma.

The impeachment process, which is not on the parliamentary programme for the first term of 2018 and therefore will have be fitted in, is one of several tantalising matters that will come up in Parliament in its first term.

Usually Zuma’s Sona and the budget that follows it dominate proceedings in Parliament in the first term.

But this is an unusual parliamentary year, with a new leader at the helm of the ANC, opposition MPs spoiling for impeachment hearings and the public enterprises committee scheduled to resume its investigation into state capture.

On the final two days of the month, the standing committee on finance, together with the standing committee on public accounts and the public service and administration portfolio committee, will hold hearings into what went wrong at Steinhoff, the global group that has been pushed to the brink of collapse by a financial scandal.

In other parliamentary matters, a rules dialogue, hosted by the secretaries to the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), will be held with key stakeholders, political commentators and the media in Johannesburg on January 26.

The first leg of the rules dialogue was held in Parliament in November.

Next week, from Tuesday to Friday, National Assembly members will attend an empowerment programme.

Their NCOP colleagues will receive this training on Monday and Tuesday, January 30 and 31.

In March, the NCOP will once again hit the road with its flagship outreach programme, Taking Parliament to the People.

Two Eastern Cape districts, Amathole and Alfred Nzo, will be the destinations and the goal is to give feedback on progress made in addressing service delivery concerns raised during a 2016 visit.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN

news@thenewage.co.za