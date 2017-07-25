DA’s search for media limelight is a grave error

On Thursday 20 July the DA apologised for issuing a press release expressing condolences on the death of former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda. The Zambian High Commissioner in South Africa immediately refuted the news of Kaunda’s death which subsequently swelled social media led by an official statement from Mmusi Maimane and his political party.

As with the past DA transgressions, they do not consider it commonsense, where their interests in affairs of other countries overwhelms them, to make a call into those countries embassies to verify whatever information they have.

One would think that is the whole point of having a footprint of embassies in our country, to be a credible voice of that particular country. In fact one would expect the Zambian embassy to be the first to issue a statement or share any news about the passing of Zambia’s greatest son.

As it were, reports of Kaunda’s death swept across social media earlier on Thursday and the Zambian government was forced to respond and share the accurate state of affairs. The spokesperson for the Zambian High Commission Naomi Nyawali said that Kaunda was in hospital and set to be discharged on Friday so the social media reports were not true.

ANC head of communications in the Western Cape immediately took to twitter to rebuke theDA, asking that “can those who are NOT in authority or in possession of authoritative information desist from declaring #KennethKaunda dead, please!” The DA quickly retracted its statement on Kaunda’s supposed death and apologised for any offence caused.

This is not the first time the DA has sought to undermine and bypass the Zambian embassy in dealing with the affairs of that beloved country.

Two months ago Maimane took off to the Zambian capital, without bothering to understand the material realities on the ground through the embassy so that he did not fly blind into Zambia, and find himself at odds with the material realities on the ground but again he chose to listen only to the whims of his immaturity and the consequences were inevitable. Maimane and his team were then barred from entering Zambia at the Lusaka International Airport.

In January this year, the embassy of the State of Palestine issued a strong statement to point out that the DA did not inform the embassy about Maimane’s visit to the State of Palestine and that the embassy became aware of the DA leader’s visit through the South African media.

ANC Spokesperon Zizi Kodwa said at the time, “Lying about an alleged appointment with President Abbas was a cheap attempt by the DA and Mmusi Maimane in particular to gain credibility for this visit, which has now spectacularly backfired, exposing the DA for what they are: unprincipled with a callous disregard for the Palestinian people.”

This is what the DA has been attempting for at least the past 10 years, trying to gain historical credibility they do not possess, appropriating struggle credentials by association that have never existed, whether it’s using Nelson Mandela in their marketing ploy or creating a new image of Thabo Mbeki in their adverts, pretending to align with the oppressed of the world (when they are in face funded by the oppressors). One wonders what happened to their own veteran heroes, Helen Suzman and Frederick van zyl Slabbert.

Of course, Helen Suzman, the sole DA MP for two decades in the apartheid Parliament expressed disdain for Thabo Mbeki in a 2004 interview.

Suzman said there was no better life for all in South Africa because president Mbeki had denigrated Suzman’s achievements during apartheid by dredging up comments made by Oliver Tambo in 1971 where Tambo had lumped Suzman with former apartheid prime minister BJ Vorster calling her “lesser agents of colonialism” and someone who paid lip service to change during the apartheid years but at the end of the day resisted real change. Van zyl Slabbert had left the DA with the most unkind words, ultimately calling many a bunch of brainless idiots.

These were the key individuals who single-handedly built and kept the DA alive during apartheid and today they form part of the inconvenient truth for the DA and they don’t even get a mention in the DA’s crusade to appropriate itself a different history.

Maimane must be aware that there is a level of opposition so loose, so disrespectful it can easily be viewed as a conversion from opposition to enemy, particularly when you start showing disdain for institutions of other countries and their leaders.

Discipline is very important as an opposition leader. The error Mmusi Maimane has made is to start confusing tactics with strategy and chasing media headlines has become an obsession.

It is often remarked that “oppositions don’t win elections, governments lose them”. It is true that for DA to climb the electoral mountain that has always been ahead of them, they have always needed a divided ANC and alliance and a policy disaster.

Even if a governing party is showing great weaknesses, in order for the opposition to win it has to portray itself both as competent and as a potential government in waiting. The DA is struggling to do both. Even monumental political mistakes by the ANC may not help them gain any new ground.

A primary danger for the DA is appearing to leap opportunistically on every problem for government.

If you are to be taken seriously as an alternative government you must provide solutions once in a while. Most importantly, however, and this could be the most difficult thing to achieve as an opposition, don’t “oppose for opposition’s sake”.

It’s sometimes difficult to keep that restraint but a party in opposition should have great restraint. A party in opposition may be the next ruling party and the other way around. So they must see their actions and how they will be remembered or forgotten.

A disruptive opposition – opposing everything for the sake of opposing – is not good for the future prospects of that opposition party.

Yonela Diko

Yonela Diko is a media strategist and consultant